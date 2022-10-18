Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $335.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $368.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.32.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $321.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

