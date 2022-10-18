Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $407.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $415.00 to $407.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

