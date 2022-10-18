StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

