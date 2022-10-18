Analyzing Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferroglobe has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rock Energy Resources and Ferroglobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.56 -$110.62 million $1.59 3.34

Rock Energy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Rock Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

