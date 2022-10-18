Akumin (AKU) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of -1.55, indicating that their average share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Medical Laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87% Akumin Competitors -1,501.07% -52.49% -22.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $421.08 million -$43.29 million -1.92 Akumin Competitors $1.04 billion $56.95 million 0.87

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00 Akumin Competitors 141 729 1619 30 2.61

Akumin currently has a consensus price target of $0.63, suggesting a potential downside of 69.51%. As a group, “Medical Laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 98.18%. Given Akumin’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akumin



Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

