Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) vs. Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Head to Head Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Income Properties and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Emmett 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $26.71, suggesting a potential upside of 52.74%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Douglas Emmett 9.78% 2.14% 0.92%

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Douglas Emmett pays out 228.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Douglas Emmett’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 2.83 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.11 Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 3.91 $65.27 million $0.49 35.69

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Generation Income Properties on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental. The company was founded on June 28, 2005, and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

