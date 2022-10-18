Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) vs. Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penumbra and Nuvectra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $747.59 million 9.31 $5.28 million ($0.52) -353.20 Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 1 9 0 2.90 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Penumbra and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $228.73, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Penumbra’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Penumbra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -2.40% 0.97% 0.71% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penumbra beats Nuvectra on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive computer-based technologies and immersive therapeutics to promote health, motor function, and cognition under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

