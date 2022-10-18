Contrasting First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Merchants pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $555.96 million 4.56 $205.53 million $3.41 12.50 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.28 $15.37 million $1.21 14.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 2 1 3.33 Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Merchants presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.06%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than First Merchants.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 32.28% 11.04% 1.31% Shore Bancshares 18.56% 7.18% 0.70%

Summary

First Merchants beats Shore Bancshares on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.