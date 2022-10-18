Financial Survey: TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) versus AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and TransAtlantic Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Capital has a beta of -38.13, suggesting that its share price is 3,913% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

30.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AgileThought and TransAtlantic Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 3 0 3.00 TransAtlantic Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given AgileThought’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than TransAtlantic Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and TransAtlantic Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.37 -$20.07 million ($0.65) -6.92 TransAtlantic Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

AgileThought beats TransAtlantic Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About TransAtlantic Capital

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.

