ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE MAN opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.