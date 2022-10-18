ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect ManpowerGroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MAN opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

