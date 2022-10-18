Analyzing U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) and Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services -32.83% N/A -21.15% Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services $250.46 million 0.30 -$70.61 million ($9.28) -0.64 Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.50 -$9.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares U.S. Well Services and Aris Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aris Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Well Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Well Services and Aris Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Well Services currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

