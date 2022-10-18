FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Sanofi Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.73. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

