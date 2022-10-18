Head-To-Head Contrast: Coda Octopus Group (CODA) & Its Peers

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & Navigation Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Coda Octopus Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & Navigation Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & Navigation Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 16.63% 8.77% 8.06% Coda Octopus Group Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million $4.95 million 17.73 Coda Octopus Group Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 15.77

Coda Octopus Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group. Coda Octopus Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Coda Octopus Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Coda Octopus Group Competitors 74 480 563 19 2.46

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.75%. As a group, “Search & Navigation Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems; Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE used for real time monitoring of cable installations for offshore wind projects; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

