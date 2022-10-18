Short Interest in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declines By 15.8%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 63,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after buying an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

