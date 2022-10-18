Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Decreases By 16.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 182.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 124.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol Announces Dividend

SSL opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Sasol has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

