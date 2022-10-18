Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Decreases By 15.5%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in WidePoint by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

