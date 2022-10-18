NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

