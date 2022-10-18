Financial Contrast: Inrad Optics (INRD) and Its Peers

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Inrad Optics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics’ rivals have a beta of -1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inrad Optics $11.35 million $1.75 million 80.04 Inrad Optics Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 506.15

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inrad Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics. Inrad Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Inrad Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inrad Optics 3.07% 9.90% 4.28% Inrad Optics Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inrad Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inrad Optics Competitors 165 707 1010 8 2.46

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 104.16%. Given Inrad Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inrad Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Inrad Optics rivals beat Inrad Optics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The company was founded in April 1973 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

