Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CNS opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last three months. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

