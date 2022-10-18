NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 55.46%.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVE stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00.

NVE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. NVE’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVE by 85.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 575.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NVE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in NVE by 10.9% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

