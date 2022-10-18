Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 23.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.