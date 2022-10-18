LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.