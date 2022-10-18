LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.87.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.