TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 57,665 shares of company stock worth $101,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

