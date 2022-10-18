ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.85 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 122,952 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $105,738.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 239,568 shares of company stock valued at $202,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

