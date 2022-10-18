Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 659 ($7.96).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Price Performance

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 613.50 ($7.41) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The company has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,272.22. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 635 ($7.67). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 589.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.54.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.