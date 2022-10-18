Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

About Umicore

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.