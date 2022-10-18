Analysts Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $21.43

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.