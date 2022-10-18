Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

