Brokerages Set Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Target Price at $245.17

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.17.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roche

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth about $514,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Stock Performance

Roche Company Profile

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

