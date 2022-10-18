Comparing Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.25%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 557.89%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million 0.58 $2.05 million ($4.36) -1.27 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Grove Collaborative on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

