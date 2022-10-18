Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $228.01 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

