Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.23.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,750 shares of company stock worth $6,923,660. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $588,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 310,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

