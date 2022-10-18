Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Critical Review

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.66 $4.87 million $1.40 13.89 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $75.43 million 2.76 $13.81 million $1.91 15.55

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.46% 9.19% 0.85% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 18.60% N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction and land loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated six full-service banking offices located in Shreveport, Louisiana; two full-service banking offices located in Bossier City, Louisiana; and one full-service banking office located in Minden, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; personal lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

