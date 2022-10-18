Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.96

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

GEI stock opened at C$21.96 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total value of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

