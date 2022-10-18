Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 702,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Stock Performance

VRAY stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $689.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.99. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

