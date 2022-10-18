Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head to Head Survey

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 2.88 $21.30 million $2.57 8.97 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.29 $52.48 million $2.05 6.39

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santa Cruz County Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Santa Cruz County Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 32.08% N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 22.74% 14.03% 1.40%

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

(Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides debit and credit cards, merchant, online and mobile banking, remote electronic deposit, bill payment, treasury management, and cash management services. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, payroll processing, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It has branches in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.