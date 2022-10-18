Head-To-Head Survey: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) versus Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 32.14% 13.24% 1.18% Patriot National Bancorp 13.44% 8.06% 0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

44.9% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arrow Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.45 $49.86 million $2.88 10.74 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.15 $5.09 million $1.34 7.94

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Financial and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, small business administration, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. It operated through a network of eight branch offices located in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut; and one branch offices located in Westchester County, New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

