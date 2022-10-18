FFW (FFWC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal Savings Institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FFW to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

FFW has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A FFW Competitors 19.44% 7.91% 0.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million $5.72 million 9.30 FFW Competitors $795.89 million $221.29 million 13.01

This table compares FFW and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FFW’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFW and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW Competitors 212 1396 1179 49 2.38

As a group, “Federal Savings Institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given FFW’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FFW has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of shares of all “Federal Savings Institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal Savings Institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal Savings Institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FFW competitors beat FFW on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

