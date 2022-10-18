Head-To-Head Review: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) vs. Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cara Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.48%. Given Cara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cara Therapeutics is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $23.03 million 24.75 -$88.44 million ($1.25) -8.49 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,481.79 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Pasithea Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -135.72% -31.47% -28.77% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -12.11% -11.49%

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats Cara Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis. Its product candidate includes Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin), which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus atopic dermatitis and pruritus non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) associated pruritus; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat pruritus chronic liver disease (CLD) primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and notalgia paresthetica. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

