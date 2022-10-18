Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) vs. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head to Head Analysis

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% 4.45% Health Catalyst -54.64% -18.31% -11.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 4 8 1 2.77

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $25.62, indicating a potential upside of 178.13%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Health Catalyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Health Catalyst $241.93 million 2.08 -$153.21 million ($2.92) -3.15

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.