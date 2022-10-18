Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $175.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

TMUS stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.61. The firm has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

