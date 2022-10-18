NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.98. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

