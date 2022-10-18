Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.