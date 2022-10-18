SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SVB Financial Group Trading Up 5.0 %
SIVB stock opened at $333.51 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $316.04 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.31.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.24.
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
