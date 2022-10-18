CapStar Financial (CSTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CapStar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 55,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Articles

