BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $637.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. Stephens initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

