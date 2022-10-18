ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,253,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 11,373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of AETUF opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0904 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

