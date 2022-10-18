Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 269.1 days.
Accor Stock Performance
ACRFF stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Accor has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.70.
About Accor
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accor (ACRFF)
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.