Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 995,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 269.1 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACRFF stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. Accor has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

