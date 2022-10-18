Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Expands By 8.0%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,843,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 6,335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 584.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

