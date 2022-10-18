Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APEMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aperam from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $64.00.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

